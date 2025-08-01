Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Express: Two Coaches Of Jan Sadharan Derail At Kanpur-Tundla Section; Close Shave For Passengers

Railway officials of Kanpur have reached the site. Officials said that restoration work is underway, and railway officials of Kanpur have reached the site.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a close shave for passengers, two coaches of 15269 Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed at Kanpur-Tundla section in Prayagraj Division, confirmed the Indian Railways. The public transporter said that no casualties were reported in the incident. According to railway officials, the 6th and 7th coaches from the engine derailed on the loop line of the station.

This is a developing story.

