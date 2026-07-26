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Indian vessel struck at Ukraine's Odesa port; two nationals missing

Four Indians were aboard MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at Odesa port. Two are safe as search operations continue for information on two others.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Indian vessel struck at Ukraine's Odesa port; two nationals missing
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

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