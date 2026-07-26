Search and rescue operations are underway for two Indian nationals after a merchant vessel was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa on July 25. Four Indian crew members were on board the MV AGN Ragnar at the time of the attack. While two have been confirmed safe, the fate of the remaining two remains unknown. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with local authorities to trace the missing seafarers. The strike marks the second attack on a commercial ship in the Black Sea in less than a week.