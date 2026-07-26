Search and rescue operations are underway for two Indian nationals after a merchant vessel was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa on July 25. Four Indian crew members were on board the MV AGN Ragnar at the time of the attack. While two have been confirmed safe, the fate of the remaining two remains unknown. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with local authorities to trace the missing seafarers. The strike marks the second attack on a commercial ship in the Black Sea in less than a week.
In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Ukraine said it was closely monitoring the situation after the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar.
"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities."
The embassy said search and rescue teams were working at the site. It is also in contact with the local authorities for further information about the other two Indian nationals.
Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 26, 2026
cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in
cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in
Our Emergency contact no. - +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/2XolkORrcu
The Embassy of India in Ukraine has shared contact details for people seeking consular help.
Email: cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in
Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in
Emergency contact number: +380 93 355 9958
Point of contact: Mr Aji Kumar, Second Secretary, Consular
Meanwhile, the Indian government has advised nationals planning to work on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region to carefully assess security risks before accepting assignments.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the security situation remains unstable because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The ministry said commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea and nearby maritime areas face serious security threats.
Missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels have increased in recent months. According to the advisory, these incidents have resulted in the deaths of five Indian nationals since April 2026.
"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the advisory said.
The government said Indian nationals who choose to work in the region should remain careful and collect full information before joining a vessel.
Seafarers have been advised to ask employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators about the vessel's route and ports of call.
They should also check the security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response plans.
"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," the advisory said.
The ministry advised seafarers to keep family members informed about their travel plans and maintain regular contact with them.
Indian nationals have also been asked to follow advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other government authorities.
They should follow all safety instructions issued by vessel operators and maritime authorities.
The Ministry of External Affairs asked seafarers to refer to the security advisory issued earlier this month by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The DGMA has been issuing advisories in response to changing security conditions in conflict affected maritime regions.
In June 2026, the regulator issued a circular listing safety measures for Indian seafarers because of the security situation in the Gulf region.
The circular directed shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence holders to limit the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones until further orders.
Emergency crew changes could be allowed after receiving consent from the seafarers.
The government said Indian nationals who need consular assistance can contact Indian missions in the region.
Embassy of India in Russia emergency number: +7 9652773414
Embassy of India in Ukraine emergency number: +380 93 355 9958
The Shipping Ministry has also established a dedicated helpline to support Indian seafarers.
Shipping companies and other stakeholders have been asked to maintain emergency communication systems and coordinate with Indian missions.
They must also monitor official advisories and provide help to seafarers affected by emergencies.
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