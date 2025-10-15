'My Ancestors Are Crying': Netizens Reacts To Man Eating Samosa With Fork And Knife

No matter how many trendy snacks hit the shelves, samosas continue to hold a special place in the hearts of food lovers. With their crispy exterior, flavourful filling, and the classic combo of sweet and tangy chutneys, most people agree samosas are best enjoyed with your hands.

However, a UK-based samosa seller has sparked quite a stir online after posting a video of himself eating a samosa using a fork and knife. The clip quickly went viral, leaving desi netizens both amused and horrified. For many, watching the beloved street snack being treated like a fine-dining dish felt nothing short of a culinary crime.

The video, titled ‘Samosa eating etiquette’, shows the man seated at a dining table, giving a step-by-step demo of how to “properly” eat a samosa using a fork and knife. He starts by holding the samosa in place with a fork and gently slicing it, making sure not to cut through the centre to prevent it from breaking apart.

He further explains that one should take small, neat bites, dip each piece into the sauce, and continue eating slowly and carefully almost like a fine-dining ritual, much to the internet’s amusement.

The clip has already crossed 195K views and has triggered a lively debate online some calling it an issue of cultural authenticity while others simply found it hilarious. Social media quickly erupted with memes and sarcastic comments, mocking the idea of applying formal Western dining etiquette to a humble Indian samosa.

“This is violence,” one user wrote, while another joked, “My ancestors are crying in spicy chutney.” Someone else chimed in, calling it “the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen today,” adding that Western food habits evolved from preservation and scarcity, while Indian food comes from abundance and flavour “no need to treat it like nuclear waste.”

Some viewers took the humour even further, joking that at this rate, chai might soon be served in wine glasses for “proper etiquette.” While most found the video amusing and a bit over the top, a small group of users said there’s no harm in experimenting with how we enjoy food and that new styles should be seen as part of evolving food culture.