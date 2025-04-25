'My Brother Is...': BIG Remark By Sister Of Terrorist Who Carried Out Pahalgam Attack

The sister of a terrorist allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack on Friday called him a 'Mujahideen" and said that the family is innocent and unaware of anything.

The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack were demolished today. One belonged to a LeT terrorist in Tral, Pulwama, and the other to terrorist Adil Guree in Anantnag.

"My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away," the sister of the terrorist whose house was demolished in Tral told ANI.

The sister further added that the family is innocent and unaware of anything.

"While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished...We are innocent. They have destroyed our house. We don't know anything and have nothing to do with it," she added.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest.

Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case, Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

On April 22, Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

(With ANI inputs)