In a comment likely to reignite speculation over leadership dynamics in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, has said his father is in the "final phase" of his political journey and should take on the role of a margdarshak (mentor) to cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi.

Speaking at an event in Belagavi on Wednesday, which was also attended by Jarkiholi, Yathindra, who serves as a Member of the Legislative Council, said, "My father is in the final phase of his political career. At this stage, he needs a leader with a strong ideology and a progressive mindset whom he can be a margdarshak (mentor) to. Jarkiholi is someone who can uphold the Congress party's ideology and lead the party effectively. I firmly believe that finding a leader with such ideological conviction is rare, and I wish he continues this good work."

His remarks have raised eyebrows within political circles, especially given the backdrop of persistent chatter about a possible change in leadership in the state.

As recently as last month, Siddaramaiah had publicly dismissed rumours of stepping down in favour of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, asserting once again, "I will be the chief minister for a full five-year term."

The latest round of speculation had been triggered by Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda, who urged the party leadership to end the ambiguity. "There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said.

Despite repeated denials from party leaders, insiders acknowledge a clear divide within the Congress in Karnataka, one faction loyal to Siddaramaiah and the other backing Shivakumar. Satish Jarkiholi, currently serving as Minister for Public Works, is considered a close ally of Siddaramaiah.

Yathindra’s statement is being seen by political observers as significant, not just for acknowledging his father’s nearing retirement, but also for signalling support for a leadership role for Jarkiholi, potentially positioning him as a future contender within the state Congress.

As the Congress leadership continues to navigate internal equations in Karnataka, Yathindra’s carefully worded endorsement has added a fresh layer to the evolving political narrative.