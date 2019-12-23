हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Register of Citizens

My government will not support NRC in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will not implement it in the state, while addressing a public meeting in Kadapa district on Monday (December 23). Andhra Pradesh is now the latest entry to those states which have opposed the latest Citizenship Amendment Act.

My government will not support NRC in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will not implement it in the state, while addressing a public meeting in Kadapa district on Monday (December 23). Andhra Pradesh is now the latest entry to those states which have opposed the latest Citizenship Amendment Act.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha also told reporters that the YSRCP would not support any move that would be detrimental to the interests of Muslim community in the state. Several other states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Kerala have already stated their stand against the NRC and shied away from the implementation of the Citizens Amendment Act.     

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court, however, directed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in Kolkata to suspend all media campaigns related to the Act. 

In the ongoing Several anti-CAA protests, several agitators were detained from outside Delhi’s UP Bhawan and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi's Daryaganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders held a protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat to protest against the alleged ‘hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah’, in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Act across India.

