‘My Grandson Wants To Marry You’: Grandmother’s Heartfelt Conversation With ChatGPT Goes Viral | Watch

A viral video of a grandmother having a conversation with ChatGPT has gone viral on Instagram, winning hearts with its innocence and humor. “My grandson wants to marry,” she asked the chatbot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘My Grandson Wants To Marry You’: Grandmother’s Heartfelt Conversation With ChatGPT Goes Viral | WatchGrandson laughs while his grandmother talks with the chatbot (Image: Instagram)

A lighthearted video showing a grandmother speaking with ChatGPT has gone viral on Instagram, winning hearts with its innocence and humor. The clip, shared widely across social media, shows a voice chat where the elderly woman directly asks the AI chatbot about her grandson’s marriage proposal.

The video began with her grandson handing over his phone to his grandmother, saying, “Talk to her, she is my girlfriend.” Thinking she was speaking to a real person, the grandmother began the conversation by asking, “My grandson wants to marry, kaisa lagta hai aapko ye (what do you think about it)?”

ChatGPT responded politely, saying, “Oh, it’s very good, marriage is a big step.” The grandmother kept repeating her question, insisting on knowing the chatbot’s opinion about her grandson. “My grandson is ready to marry, what’s your will?” she asked in a serious way.

The AI once again replied indirectly, explaining that every person should decide on marriage when they feel the time is right. “If your grandson is happy, then it’s a good decision,” ChatGPT assured.

The conversation ended in a good way, the grandmother curiously asked the chatbot, “What’s your name? The bot responded warmly, “My name is ChatGPT, but you can call me whatever you want.”

Netizens React 

The wholesome conversation has entertained netizens, with many calling it one of the funniest uses of AI yet. The comments section was filled with laughter and humorous reactions.

One user wrote, “Last innocent generation, phir yeh log kahan milenge (where will we find such innocence again).” 

Another user joked, “My mom be like—khana bana leti ho?” comparing the moment to how mothers often ask practical, homely questions.

A third user called it the most epic use of artificial intelligence so far. “Pranks with grandma are the best—their innocence and laughter are on another level,” the comment read.

The video has not only gone viral but also sparked a wave of appreciation for the simplicity and innocence of grandparents.

