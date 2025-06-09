'My Jewellery Looted, Husband Killed...', Sonam Raghuvanshi Said THIS To Dhaba Owner Before Arrest

New Delhi: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found nearly a week back in a gorge near Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji, claimed that Raja was murdered in front of her after looting her jewellery. According to Sahil, the dhaba operator, from where Sonam was found and arrested today, she was alone when she reached the dhaba last night.

Sahil Yadav witnessed Sonam Raghuvanshi's emotional state moments before her arrest. According to Yadav, Sonam arrived at his dhaba around 1 am, crying and alone. She requested to use his phone to call home, and Yadav obliged. After the call, he asked her to sit down and promptly informed the police, who arrived soon after to take her into custody.

Yadav further told that when she came there, she was not in good condition. "Sonam was alone when she came here. I did not ask many questions because it was going on in my mind that maybe someone did something wrong with her and left her here."

"She was crying when she came here and asked for help from the customers who were sitting here. Then, after that, she came to me for help. She asked me to give my phone to her. He said I want to call my parents, so I gave my mobile to her, then she talked to her brother, and she started crying. After that, I talked to her family and informed them about the place where she was. She also asked for some water, and I provided her with water."

Sahil further told, "Sonam was crying a lot, after which we consoled her. She told us that she had gotten married recently and went for a trip with her husband, where her husband was murdered in front of her. She claimed that her jewellery was also looted. She also said that she fainted after seeing the murder of her husband."

What is the case?

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, has been accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. According to the Meghalaya Police, Sonam allegedly hired a group of men to kill her husband.

After a massive search operation, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Cherrapunji on June 2, while Sonam was still missing. Recently, Sonam surrendered to the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and was taken into custody.

Following her surrender, Sonam was taken to a hospital for initial treatment and later shifted to a one-stop center in Ghazipur. When a circle officer attempted to speak with her, she remained silent. The Meghalaya police team is expected to arrive in Ghazipur soon to take custody of Sonam and bring her back to Meghalaya for further investigation and court proceedings.

The police investigation revealed that Sonam had allegedly planned the murder with the help of hired contract killers. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, while one remains at large. Sonam's family, however, has denied the allegations, claiming she's innocent and demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.