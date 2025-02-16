Maha Kumbh Crowd Stampede: Chaos unfolded at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night, leading to the death of at least 18 people. Those who survived the tragic incident recalled the horrors on Sunday that unfolded before their eyes. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

A daily wage labourer from Prayagraj presently living in Noida, Anirudh had been trying to book a ticket to his hometown for days. Unable to secure one due to the huge rush of people heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, he opted for a general ticket.

Recalling the horrors of Saturday night, Anirudh said, "No one was walking; people were just pushing each other to move ahead. I saw women falling to the ground and others trampling over them. People didn't even realize they were walking over human beings who were alive," as quoted by news agency PTI.

The station was already crowded when he reached there, but there was still space to sit until 9 pm, Anirudh said. However, as soon as an announcement was made—he was unsure whether it was for a train to Prayagraj or another destination—people suddenly started running.

“I saw women falling to the ground right in front of me. There was chaos, with people crying for help,” he said. A frequent traveller to Prayagraj, Anirudh described the situation as uncontrollable, with people screaming that someone was trapped underneath the crowd. The porters and the bystanders tried to pull out those who had fallen, but the rush was so intense that little could be done, he said.

Rohit, a resident of Rohtak who was travelling to the Maha Kumbh with his mother, struggled to hold onto her hand amid the commotion as she slipped and fell on the tracks. “I was going to the Kumbh with my mother and sister. As our train was announced, people suddenly started running towards another platform, creating chaos. In the chaos, my mother's hand slipped from mine, and she fell onto the tracks, fracturing her arm," he said, adding that he immediately called for an ambulance, but it took almost an hour to arrive.

Another passenger Radha said she reached the railway station around 7 pm but found it difficult to get inside due to the rush. “After some time, people started screaming in panic. I was near the gate, so I rushed out. Later, I found out that a stampede had broken out,” she said. Several injured persons were taken to the LNJP Hospital, from where some left against medical advice, PTI reported, citing sources.

Poonam Devi, a relative of one of the deceased in the stampede, arrived at LNJP Hospital mortuary on Sunday to receive the body of her family member. She claimed that a 'sudden announcement' of change in platform led to chaos at the railway station.

Speaking about the incident, she said, "There was suddenly an announcement that the train will be coming on platform 14. People started running, and there was a stampede," as quoted by ANI. "I got information that the bodies have been kept here, so I have come here to collect the body of my relative... We were going to Chhapra, Bihar... I have no idea about my train ticket, and neither do I know which train I was supposed to board," she added.

The Indian Railways announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Indian Railways was announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. Additionally, compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

