‘My Only Dream Is Bhagwa-e-Hind; Will Retaliate If My Religion Is Attacked’: Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Sunday said that his only dream is to see 'Bhagwa-e-Hind' (Saffron India).

He said he would defend his religion if attacked, as he is a Hindu and supports Hindutva.

He said he has no problem with any religion, including Islam and Christianity, but is concerned about Hindus who create divisions based on caste.

Addressing the people at Sanatan Mahakumbh, Dhirendra Shastri said, "My only dream is Bhagwa-e-Hind. If my religion is attacked, I will retaliate, as I am Hindu and I talk only about Hindutva. I have no problem with any religion, be it Muslims or Christians, but we have issues with those Hindus who divide us on caste,” ANI quoted.

He also clarified that he is not in Bihar for the elections. “I will do a pad yatra in Bihar post legislative elections for those who think that I am here for any party or election. But, I belong to every party that has Hindus," ANI quoted Shastri as saying.