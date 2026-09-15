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‘My resignation has been accepted’: Divya Mittal ends 13-year IAS journey with cryptic post

 A 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, she served as DM of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Deoria. She was serving as special secretary in the Revenue Department when she decided to leave the service.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
‘My resignation has been accepted’: Divya Mittal ends 13-year IAS journey with cryptic post
Image Credit: Former IAS officer Divya Mittal. (Photo: X)

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‘My resignation has been accepted’: Divya Mittal ends 13-year IAS journey with cryptic post
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