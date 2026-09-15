/‘My resignation has been accepted’: Divya Mittal ends 13-year IAS journey with cryptic post

New Delhi: Divya Mittal, one of the better-known 2023-batch IAS officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has formally ended her 13-year administrative career after the Centre accepted her resignation. She shared the news on social media on Tuesday (September 15), with a message about her next phase of life.
The Union Ministry of Personnel issued a notification confirming her exit from the service.
Mittal announced the development herself through an Instagram story on Tuesday (September 15), “My resignation from the IAS has been accepted. The path ahead is noble and blessed, so keep moving forward, keep moving forward.”
Her resignation takes effect from September 15. Mittal had put in her papers on August 30, citing personal reasons, family priorities and new goals in life. The decision brings her long stint in the civil service to an end.
She held several important posts during her career. She served as the district magistrate of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Deoria.
Her tenure in Deoria ended in May 2026, when she was relieved from the post of district magistrate and appointed special secretary in the Revenue Department. She resigned from the IAS while serving in that position.
Her work in different districts brought her into public view, particularly during her tenure in Mirzapur. She worked on issues affecting rural and hilly areas, including access to drinking water and other basic needs. Her approach to administration and involvement in public issues also made her a familiar name in Uttar Pradesh.
Mittal is originally from Rewari in Haryana. She studied engineering at IIT Delhi and later completed an MBA from IIM Bengaluru.
After completing her studies, she worked in London. She later returned to India and began preparing for the civil services examination. She was selected for the IAS in 2013 and was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre.
Her move into public administration came after an early professional career outside government. Over the following years, she took up assignments in several districts and departments in Uttar Pradesh.
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