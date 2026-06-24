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‘My son is being falsely framed’: Accused Chetan Chowdhury’s father on Ketan Agarwal murder case

Chetan Chowdhury’s father, Babulal Chowdhury, said his son had no role in the events that led to Ketan’s death at Lohagad Fort on 18 June and was being made a scapegoat in a case that has now turned into an alleged murder conspiracy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
‘My son is being falsely framed’: Accused Chetan Chowdhury’s father on Ketan Agarwal murder case
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder CaseSource: Bureau

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