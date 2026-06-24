/‘My son is being falsely framed’: Accused Chetan Chowdhury’s father on Ketan Agarwal murder case

As the investigation into the death of Pune real estate businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal throws up fresh details, the family of one of the main accused has come out strongly in his defence, insisting he has been falsely implicated in the case.
Chetan Chowdhury’s father, Babulal Chowdhury, said his son had no role in the events that led to Ketan’s death at Lohagad Fort on 18 June and was being made a scapegoat in a case that has now turned into an alleged murder conspiracy.
Speaking to ANI, Babulal said Chetan had only told the family that he was going out for a meeting and had not shared where he was headed or who he was meeting.
“We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her,” Babulal said, referring to Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal, who has also been arrested in the case. “In fact, I only found out her name, Siya, yesterday. He is being falsely framed and has no involvement in this matter.”
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, Babulal Chowdhury (father of accused Chetan Chowdhury) says, “…He did not inform me beforehand. He only mentioned that he had a meeting and was heading there. He had told his mother that in the morning, and he… pic.twitter.com/N7hSHWCIsO— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
He claimed that Chetan had maintained before the family that he was merely present at the spot and had not pushed Ketan.
“He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell,” Babulal said. “I do not know whether Siya pushed him, but my son was standing a little further back.”
Babulal also alleged that the family had received mixed messages from the police about the nature of the case.
“The police have informed us that this is a minor issue and is actually a case of fraud,” he claimed. “They assured us they would release the child to us within two hours.”
Chetan’s uncle, Udayram Chowdhury, also defended him and accused the media of presenting only one side of the story.
“Chetan is completely innocent in this matter. The media is hyping this up and showing a one-sided view on Instagram, but Chetan is not involved in it. Chetan is a sportsman and a very straightforward person; there has never been a single complaint against him from anyone in the market,” he told ANI.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, Udayram Chowdhury (uncle of accused Chetan Chowdhury) says, “Chetan is completely innocent in this matter. The media is hyping this up and showing a one-sided view on Instagram, but Chetan is not involved in it.… pic.twitter.com/urO2X1ZxeM— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
“Our family members do not know anything about Chetan’s relationship with that girl; we had absolutely no idea. We even got a chance to meet him for a minute, and he told us, while crying, that he was being falsely implicated in this,” he added.
The family’s defence, however, stands in sharp contrast to the police case built so far against Chetan and co-accused Siya Goyal.
Pune Rural Police, who initially began investigating the matter as an accidental death, later turned it into a murder case after Ketan’s family repeatedly raised suspicions over the circumstances of his fall from Lohagad Fort.
Investigators now believe the killing was planned. According to the police, the alleged conspiracy first took shape during a visit to Lohagad Fort on 31 May, when Siya and Ketan had gone there together. Officers suspect Siya first thought of killing Ketan after noticing him sitting close to the edge of the fort.
Police also claim there was an earlier attempt on 14 June, when Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. When that attempt failed, she is said to have shouted about spotting a snake and later described the incident as an accident.
Investigators allege that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had conspired with Chetan to eliminate him. The two are believed to have first met at a Diwali party last year and later grown close. Police say they remained in constant contact over the past several months.
Officials further claim that before the incident, Siya and Chetan met at a café where they discussed the murder plan and identified possible spots at Lohagad Fort from where Ketan could be pushed.
Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury are currently in police custody till 29 June as the investigation continues.
(With ANI inputs)
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