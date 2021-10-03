My son was not there: Union Minister denies fault in farmers’ deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: Hours after the Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri ruckus in which at least two farmers died, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Sunday (October 3) denied the allegations of his son’s involvement in the incident.

He said that his son - Ashish Mishra - was not present at the spot when the incident occurred and that he had video evidence to back his claim.

“My son wasn't present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. They've killed people and set cars on fire. We have video evidence,” MoS Home Teni was quoted as saying by ANI.

A group of people allegedly opened fire at the farmers. Some of the farmers were reportedly even run over by a vehicle.

Blaming the protesting farmers for the commotion, Teni said his car came under attack as miscreants started stone pelting that hurt his driver.

“During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and two people died coming under it. After this, our three workers were killed and cars were set on fire,” Teni said.

The minister further said, “It was not the workers' fault. They had come to receive the guest. They started pelting stones at the car. As soon as the cars stopped, they started hitting everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has demanded a murder case to be filed against Ashish Mishra.

They have claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others were allegedly run over by vehicles.

The incident has stirred a massive political storm with the opposition parties coming down heavily on the BJP, holding them responsible for the incident.

Calling the incident barbaric, West Bengal Chief Minister said a delegation of five TMC MPs will meet the families of the victims on Monday.

I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 3, 2021

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow.

