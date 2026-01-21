Myanmar Currency, Drugs Seized In Two NE States; 7 Held

AIZAWL/IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles and other law-enforcement agencies have seized drugs valued at over Rs 18.33 crore, recovered a large quantity of Myanmar currency and arrested seven drug peddlers in separate operations in Mizoram and Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

With the latest seizures, the law-enforcement agencies have confiscated various drugs worth more than Rs 57.33 crore and arrested ten drug peddlers in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur during the past 24 hours.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on credible intelligence regarding narcotics trafficking at the Diltlang area in Mizoram’s Champhai district, Assam Rifles personnel established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).

During the operation, alert troops intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler. When challenged, both the rider and the pillion rider fled the scene. A thorough search of the abandoned two-wheeler led to the recovery of 2.057 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 15.42 crore, along with a mobile phone.

The spokesman said that the paramilitary force remains dedicated to ensuring the security of the India-Myanmar border and fostering a drug-free society in the region. In another operation, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a Chinese-made Kenbo bike at Tlangsam in the same Champhai district.

Upon thorough checking, they recovered 87.6 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 68.25 lakh. The contraband was being transported by a drug peddler identified as Tlana.

The apprehended person, along with the recovered narcotics and the vehicle, was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

In the third operation, an Assam Rifles team intercepted two vehicles at Laki in Mizoram’s Siaha district. A thorough search of the vehicles led to the recovery of Myanmar currency amounting to Kyat 3,46,07,000 and the apprehension of five individuals.

Of those apprehended, three are Myanmarese nationals, and two are Indians. The seized foreign currency and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Tuipang Police Station in Siaha district for further legal proceedings.

In Manipur, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the state police, carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation on Wednesday in the Maram area of Senapati district, resulting in a breakthrough against drug trafficking.

During the operation, security forces apprehended one individual and recovered 268 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 53.60 lakh in the international market.

The successful recovery highlights the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles in its fight against the drug menace and its continued efforts to ensure peace, security and a drug-free society in the region, an official statement said.

In another operation in Manipur, Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of illegal areca nuts (betel nuts) during an operation conducted along a state highway in Noney district. Based on specific intelligence regarding the illegal movement of betel nuts, Assam Rifles launched a swift operation.

During the search, a total of 560 bags of areca nuts, each weighing 100 kg and amounting to 56,000 kg, were seized. The estimated market value of the seized areca nuts is approximately Rs 1.7 crore.

An official statement said the operation reflects the Assam Rifles’ continued commitment to curbing illicit activities and maintaining law and order in the region. The seized contraband was handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer, Noney district, for further legal action as per existing procedures.

Myanmar, which shares a 1,643-km unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram -- serves as a key transit point for various drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, and other contraband entering India.