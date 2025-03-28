Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Myanmar, Bangkok; Hundreds Feared Trapped
Earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR with magnitude of 7.2 hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at around 11.50 am at a depth of 10 km.
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology. pic.twitter.com/k0RQVKfbsZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025
Strong tremors were also felt in Bangkok, Thailand, causing chaos at the airport. Visuals shared on social media platforms showed buildings intensely shaking as the earthquake struck.
Breaking: Video shows water falling from a rooftop pool after earthquake tremors hit Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/nzoKKo42fg
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 28, 2025
"EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." NCS said in a post on X.
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mandalay, Myanmar
#Myanmar #Earthquake #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/fgQTBlUqjw — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
