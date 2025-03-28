Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Myanmar, Bangkok; Hundreds Feared Trapped

Earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday with magnitude of 7.2 hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at around 11.50 am at a depth of 10 km.

Strong tremors were also felt in Bangkok, Thailand, causing chaos at the airport. Visuals shared on social media platforms showed buildings intensely shaking as the earthquake struck.

Breaking: Video shows water falling from a rooftop pool after earthquake tremors hit Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/nzoKKo42fg

— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 28, 2025

"EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." NCS said in a post on X.