Mysore Wadiyars: The royal roots of Republic Day

Every year on January 26, we celebrate Republic Day with parades, flags, and pride. We remember the freedom fighters and leaders who built modern India. But there's one amazing story we often forget—the Maharajas of Mysore who practiced democracy even before India became independent.

The Wodeyar dynasty ruled Mysore for centuries, but their most brilliant period came in the late 1800s and early 1900s. What they did during this time was revolutionary. While most Indian kingdoms had absolute rulers who made all decisions alone, Mysore's Maharajas chose a different path—they shared power with their people.

In 1881, Maharaja Chamarajendra Wodeyar X made history. He created the Mysore Representative Assembly, the first of its kind in any Indian princely state. Think about what this means—over 144 people from different walks of life got to sit together and discuss how the kingdom should be run. Merchants, landowners, and local leaders could now voice their concerns, debate budgets, and influence important decisions. This happened decades before other parts of India saw anything similar. The Maharaja essentially said, "Your voices matter too."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This early experiment in democracy flourished under Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV, lovingly called "Rajarshi"—the saint-king—who ruled from 1902 to 1940. Imagine a king who didn't want to be just a ruler but wanted to serve his people. Working alongside the engineering genius Sir M. Visvesvaraya, he turned Mysore into what many called the "model state" of India.

In 1907, he expanded the assembly into a two-house system, just like modern parliaments. Now there were public audits of government spending—meaning people could see where their tax money went. There was transparent budgeting and more representation for ordinary citizens. Laws about land reforms, taxes, and public welfare were debated and shaped by elected members. All this happened years before India's national leaders even began such discussions.

But Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV's vision went far beyond just political reforms. He believed true progress meant developing every aspect of life. He made primary education free and compulsory, especially for girls—imagine how radical this was when most of India barely sent girls to school! In 1916, he established the University of Mysore, the country's sixth university and the first in any princely state. This university became a powerhouse, producing brilliant minds in science, arts, and public service.

He built the magnificent Krishnarajasagar Dam, which brought water to thousands of farms and generated electricity for homes and factories. He set up the Bhadravati Iron and Steel Works and the Mysore Sandalwood Oil Factory, creating jobs and industries. He introduced reservations for backward classes long before independent India did. He launched women's empowerment programs and public health initiatives. Everything he did matched what would later become part of our Constitution's Directive Principles—equality, education, and economic progress for everyone.

When India gained independence in 1947, the last Maharaja, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, made a choice that showed true patriotism. On August 9, 1947, just days before India became free, he became one of the first major rulers to sign the Instrument of Accession. He voluntarily merged his prosperous kingdom into the Indian Union without any resistance or conditions. While states like Hyderabad and Kashmir hesitated and created difficulties, he smoothly handed over power to serve the larger dream of a united India.

So why should we remember these Maharajas on Republic Day? Because our Republic stands on the pillars of democracy, equality, and progress—and the Mysore Maharajas practiced these values when much of India was under autocratic or colonial rule. Their assemblies were early versions of our Parliament. Their social reforms were previews of our Constitution's promises. Their voluntary integration showed that unity doesn't need force—it needs vision and selflessness.

When we wave the tricolor this Republic Day, let's remember these progressive kings who showed that true leadership means empowering people, not just commanding them. They proved that democracy wasn't something foreign imported to India—it had roots in our own soil, nurtured by enlightened rulers who cared more about their people's welfare than their own power.

Their story reminds us that India's democratic journey had many architects, and some wore crowns. By honoring them, we complete our national narrative and inspire ourselves to protect and strengthen the democracy they helped build.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)