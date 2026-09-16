/Mysterious deaths in Bijnor: Woman strangled, man dies by hanging; Probe underway

Bishnoi said a search operation led to the recovery of the woman's body first, followed by the man's body a short distance away. "A woman's body, identified by villagers as Sushma, was found caught in some wood along the banks of the Ganges, approximately 500 to 700 meters from their agricultural field. About 500 to 700 meters away from that spot, the body of a man was found hanging from a tree by the riverbank," he said.