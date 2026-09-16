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  • /Mysterious deaths in Bijnor: Woman strangled, man dies by hanging; Probe underway

Mysterious deaths in Bijnor: Woman strangled, man dies by hanging; Probe underway

Further investigation into the case is underway, with police probing the circumstances that led to the deaths of the couple.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Mysterious deaths in Bijnor: Woman strangled, man dies by hanging; Probe underway
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

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Mysterious deaths in Bijnor: Woman strangled, man dies by hanging; Probe underway
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