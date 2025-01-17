Mysterious Deaths In Budhal: CM Omar Abdullah Orders Expeditious Investigation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting with health and police officials to address the alarming situation in Budhal village, Rajouri district, where mysterious deaths have claimed 16 lives. Another victim recently succumbed to an unexplained illness, deepening concerns.

Authorities reported that health department teams conducted door-to-door surveys of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials. However, all test results, including those for influenza and other potential contaminants, returned negative.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that additional testing had been carried out by premier national institutes, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Institute of Virology, the National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh. Despite these efforts, no definitive cause for the deaths has been identified.

Stressing the urgency of the matter, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the health and police departments to expedite their investigations.

“The unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning, and the government is committed to identifying the root cause at the earliest. I urge all departments to collaborate and leave no stone unturned in resolving this issue,” he stated.

The meeting also highlighted that the health department has maintained an active presence in the area over the past 40 days, providing ambulances, medicines, and essential facilities to address any emergencies.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister reassured the public that the administration is treating the situation with the utmost priority.

“The health and safety of our citizens remain our top priority. The government is fully committed to resolving this crisis and ensuring justice for the affected families,” he added.