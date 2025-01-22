Jammu and Kashmir: In response to the health crisis in Badhaal village, which has resulted in 17 deaths, the District Administration of Rajouri has implemented a series of preventive measures to contain the situation. Authorities have replaced existing supplies with safe food and water in the affected localities. Designated officers are maintaining logbooks with three daily entries to document food distribution and consumption, ensuring public health and preventing further escalation.

The area has been declared a containment zone with comprehensive surveillance measures in place, and Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed for immediate compliance.

To manage the crisis effectively, the area has been divided into three containment zones, including localities where deaths have occurred. Affected houses have been sealed, and entry is strictly prohibited without permission from designated officers.

The other two zones comprise families identified as contacts of those affected. Following directives from the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has ordered the immediate relocation of high-risk and close contacts of affected families to Nursing College and Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri.

As part of a proactive approach to ensure community safety, the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department has been tasked with deploying officials to care for domestic animals left behind in the village. The district administration is working around the clock to provide necessary assistance and urges the public to fully cooperate with the containment measures.