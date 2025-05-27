Mysterious Drone-Like Objects Spotted Along India-Nepal Border; IAF, Police On High Alert

In a worrying turn of events along the global border, unknown drone-like flying objects were noticed entering Indian territory from Nepal on Monday evening, prompting a multi-agency alert and increased vigilance across Bihar's Madhubani district. Official sources said that personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed at the Kamala Border Outpost (BOP) in Jaynagar reported witnessing "mysterious illuminated aerial objects" flying above the India-Nepal border near midnight. The glowing objects are said to have lingered for almost 30 minutes before disappearing back into Nepalese skies.

Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar confirmed the sightings, saying, "The SSB personnel acted swiftly and informed the Indian Air Force (IAF) bases in Darbhanga and Delhi. Local police units were also alerted, and a formal investigation is now underway."

As a response, police stations around the area have increased patrolling activities. "Security has been tightened along the border, and all concerned agencies are coordinating closely to monitor the situation," SP Kumar said.

The porous India-Nepal border in Bihar has historically been a hotspot for smuggling, human trafficking, and unauthorised movement. Officials remain on edge, particularly in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to the state starting May 29.

This incident comes amid growing concerns about aerial surveillance, trans-border security breaches, and the potential misuse of drone technology for illicit activities.

The authorities have not so far established the origin or nature of the objects, but investigations are ongoing with the help of local police, central intelligence agencies, and the IAF.