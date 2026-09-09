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  • /Mystery death: 16-year-old's body recovered from Madurai waterbody, Kin allege foul play

Mystery death: 16-year-old's body recovered from Madurai waterbody, Kin allege foul play

 The family has raised concerns over the warning and the circumstances in which the teenager was later found dead.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Mystery death: 16-year-old's body recovered from Madurai waterbody, Kin allege foul play
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Mystery death: 16-year-old's body recovered from Madurai waterbody, Kin allege foul play
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