Mystery Deepens: Gujarat Newspaper Ad With 'Plane In Building' Mirrors Air India Crash Hours Earlier

A front-page ad in Mid-Day newspaper with a cartoon Air India plane has been pulled following the spooky coincidence when it coincided with the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI171 at Ahmedabad, causing widespread debate and comparisons with a "Simpson's prediction."

June 12, just hours before the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad with the loss of 241 of the 242 passengers, Mid-Day carried an advertisement for KidZania's Father's Day activity. The advertisement showed an air-brush style Air India aircraft breaking out of a building, an image associated with KidZania's Aviation Academy, which was created jointly with Air India. The crash, which involved the plane hitting a medical college hostel, also killed five on the ground.

In a striking coincidence, the front page of Gujarat's Mid-Day newspaper, printed hours before a tragic Air India crash, featured a large KidZania advertisement prominently displaying an Air India aircraft.#planecrash #AirIndia #GujaratPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/FxCudTt72W — Niilakshii (@warrior_nii) June 13, 2025

KidZania India, reacting to the criticism, explained to NDTV that the ad was a pre-seasoned summer campaign and showcased a common global design utilized throughout its centers to advertise its aviation-themed learning program. "The ad was placed long before the tragic accident," the company wrote, describing the timing as a "crazy coincidence." They sent their condolences, noting, "Our deepest sympathies are with all concerned," and said the promotion of the ad has been suspended in respect for the tragedy.

Air India Aviation Academy, introduced in 2024 at KidZania's Noida and Mumbai centres, enables kids to experience hands-on aviation tasks such as flight simulation and airport management. Air India's promotional tweet in July last year featured a similar aircraft image highlighting the academy.

The advert's ominous similarity with the crash has resulted in online speculation, although KidZania stressed the photo's normal utilization in their branding. Investigation continues into the reason behind the Ahmedabad crash, while the withdrawal of the ad serves to highlight the sensitivity of the tragedy.