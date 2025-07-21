Mystery Deepens In Dharmasthala: Government Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Secret Burials

By Prashobh Devanahalli

In a shocking revelation that has gripped public attention across Karnataka, a man—seemingly burdened by guilt—reportedly confessed through his lawyer that he had disposed of multiple human corpses in the Dharmasthala region.

Acting on the gravity of the allegation, the Karnataka state government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter. Here's a special report.

Grave Allegations Surface

A man recently approached the Dharmasthala Police Station in Dakshina Kannada district through his lawyer, claiming he had buried several dead bodies over the years. This startling confession, now part of a police complaint, has raised serious concerns about possible long-standing crimes in the area. The confession is reportedly linked to multiple cases of rape, murder, unnatural deaths, and disappearances—particularly of women and students—over the past two decades.

SIT Formed Under ADGP's Leadership

The Karnataka government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pranav Mohanty. The team includes senior IPS officers N.M. Anucheth, Soumya Latha, and Jitendra Kumar Dayama. The SIT will investigate not only the Dharmasthala complaint but also any related cases across police stations in the state.

The Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) have been directed to transfer all related criminal cases to the SIT. The investigation team is required to report its progress to the DG & IGP periodically and submit a comprehensive final report to the government at the earliest.

Women’s Commission and Legal Voices Demand Action

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has taken the matter seriously, especially in light of media reports that referenced a discovered human skull and the testimony of a family whose daughter—a medical student—has been missing. The Commission cited the man’s court affidavit, which allegedly details horrific crimes committed over the past 20 years, including sexual violence and murder.

The Commission’s chairperson formally urged the government to form a high-level SIT to conduct an impartial and exhaustive investigation into all cases of unnatural deaths, disappearances, and violence against women in the Dharmasthala region.

Legal Community and Judiciary Step In

Retired Supreme Court Justice Gopal Gowda has also voiced concern, demanding immediate witness protection and a dedicated SIT to probe the claims. A delegation of prominent lawyers, including Senior Advocates Balan and C.S. Dwarakanath, met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence and submitted a formal request for urgent intervention.

Unfolding Truth or Urban Myth?

The allegations, shrouded in mystery for decades, now seem to be edging toward daylight. With widespread public interest and growing legal and political attention, all signs point toward a major revelation. Whether these claims will unravel decades of hidden truths remains to be seen.