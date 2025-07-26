India's homegrown Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv fleet, which is an invaluable asset to its military, is still largely on the ground after a string of mishaps, the latest being a crash close to Porbandar. Although some of the 330 helicopters have been cleared to fly, especially after the recent air operations increased following the Pahalgam attack, an overall assessment of the entire fleet continues.

The ALH Dhruv fleet has been grounded for most of the last three months after an Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed off Porbandar on January 5, 2025. According to a source, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the maker of the aircraft, is clearing the fleet in phases, while the review of the entire fleet is ongoing.

Understanding The ALH Dhruv And Its Importance

ALH Dhruv is a twin-engine, multi-role, 5.5-tonne helicopter that has been developed and designed by HAL. Ever since it was inducted in 2002, the helicopter has been a workhorse of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. It carries out multiple missions, such as troop transport, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and combat in difficult terrain like the Siachen Glacier.

Of the 330 total Dhruv helicopters, the Army has more than 180 (including 60 gun-bearing 'Rudra' variants), the Air Force 75, the Navy 24, and the Coast Guard 19. Army helicopters alone had around 40,000 flight hours last year, highlighting the fleet's crucial contribution to India's military arsenal, particularly along the borders and in relief missions during disasters. A worrying trend of crashes over the past few years has, however, cast doubts about safety.

The Porbandar Crash And Subsequent Grounding

The January 5, 2025, Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crash off the coast of Porbandar fatally killed all three crew members on board—two pilots and a diver. The incident led to an immediate grounding of the entire Dhruv fleet for an overall safety audit. Although the Army recently resumed flying its checked and cleared helicopters due to heightened security requirements following the Pahalgam attack, most of the fleet is still under scrutiny.

Crash Investigation Findings

During February 2025's Aero India, HAL Chairman Dr. D.K. Sunil gave a preliminary preview of the Porbandar crash probe. He indicated that a crack in the swash plate of the helicopter was found, an essential part governing the rotor blades, and could have caused the crash. The investigation team is currently attempting to find the causative root of the crack. The final report will determine if there needs to be more fleet-wide inspections or alterations.

Dr. Sunil stressed that the Dhruv is not inherently a flawed design. In the last 25 years, 28 Dhruvs have crashed, of which 13 have been caused by technical malfunction, 13 by human error, and 2 by unknown reasons. Notwithstanding that, Dr. Sunil pointed out that the fleet as a whole has collectively logged millions of flight hours, testifying to overall strength. But he also admitted to shortfalls in training and maintenance procedures.

Past Mishaps Inspiring Worries

The ALH Dhruv fleet of helicopters has witnessed a number of mishaps in recent years, inspiring suspicions about the safety record of the aircraft:

October 2024: An Air Force helicopter lost power and ditched while flying on flood relief missions in Bihar.

September 2, 2024: A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea, killing two personnel.

May 2023: An Army helicopter crashed in Jammu, injuring two pilots and a technician.

March 2023: A Navy chopper emergency-landed off Mumbai.

October 21, 2022: A 'Rudra' variant crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing two officers and three soldiers.

August 2021: A mishap took place near Pathankot, resulting in fatalities.

2019: The helicopter of the Northern Army Commander crashed, although without any casualties.

These accidents resulted in a prior grounding of the fleet in 2023, and its present re-induction is also being handled in phases.

Current Status And Future Outlook

Presently, although the Army has returned to operation with its cleared helicopters following operational requirements, the Navy and Coast Guard Dhruv fleets are mostly on the ground. HAL's gradual clearance procedure indicates that it may be a while before the complete fleet is operational again. The report of the ongoing investigation will also be significant in determining required adjustments to maintenance schedules or pilot training.

Positives: The operational clearance of certain helicopters guarantees the Army's heightened readiness at all times.

Concerns: If the swash plate problem found in the Porbandar crash is systemic, it raises a high risk to the entire fleet.

Future: HAL has the mandate of making strong enhancements in training, maintenance, and possibly small design adjustments to ensure that future mishaps do not take place and that complete confidence in India's indigenously manufactured helicopter fleet is restored.

Implications For India

The grounding of the ALH Dhruv fleet has far-reaching implications for India:

Security: The ALH is critically needed for border security and disaster relief. A fleet that is partially grounded impacts directly the operational readiness and capability of the military.

Indigenous Pride: The Dhruv represents India's defense production self-reliance. Ongoing crashes threaten to undermine public and military confidence in its dependability and overall credibility.

Economic Impact: An extended grounding of the fleet would cost HAL and the defence forces heavy financial losses in terms of maintenance budgets, operational expenses, and future procurement strategies.