The Mumbai Police have told the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian, a former celebrity manager, had committed suicide on June 8, 2020, by jumping out of a window "of her own free will." According to the police, there was no indication of sexual or physical assault in her post-mortem report, eliminating foul play in her death.

The police filed an affidavit with the high court following a plea by Salian's father, Satish Salian, who had petitioned for a CBI inquiry into her death, accusing her of being gang-raped and murdered and of a political conspiracy. The matter is up for further hearing on July 16.

The police affidavit, based on "scientific investigation" and the post-mortem report, said that Disha Salian was experiencing "tremendous mental stress" because of a family clash and also distressed by failed business negotiations. The affidavit added that she was drunk when the incident happened.

Disha Salian passed away after she fell from the 14th floor of a residential complex in Malad area of Mumbai. After her death, police had initially filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Satish Salian had reopened the allegations in March of this year, almost five years later, also filing an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

But the affidavit of Mumbai Police strongly denies all these allegations. "I state that in the light of circumstances and witness statements, the deceased Disha Salian voluntarily jumped from the window of the flat and took her life," stated the affidavit submitted by Shailendra Nagarkar, a senior inspector of Malvani police station.

The police also pointed out that Salian's fiancé, who was with her when she died, had also dismissed any foul play or suspicion. The affidavit went on to declare that the allegations made in the petition filed by Satish Salian were "baseless and unfounded."