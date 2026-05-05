Nabanna or Writers’ Buildings? Which new office BJP government will chose for headquarter

BJP has secured a landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning around 207 seats out of 296, comfortably crossing the majority mark, that is 148. TMC won 80 seats, ending their 15-year rule, marking a historic shift, with high voter turnout of 93%.

The government has been voted out, but it remains unclear whether Nabanna in Howrah will continue as the administrative office of the new regime in West Bengal.

After the BJP’s sweeping victory, speculation has intensified over a potential shift of the state’s administrative headquarters away from Nabanna. Some reports suggest that the new dispensation may relocate the secretariat to the historic Writers’ Building in Kolkata.

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Others believe that even if the location remains unchanged, Nabanna’s current blue-and-white colour scheme could give way to white and saffron. Meanwhile, central forces have reportedly been deployed at the state secretariat to secure official records following the transition.

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Background on Nabanna and Writers’ Building

Writers’ Building (Mahakaran) in central Kolkata: The historic colonial-era secretariat (dating back to the East India Company) that traditionally housed the West Bengal government, including the CM's office, for decades after Independence.

Nabanna: A modern high-rise in Howrah (across the Hooghly River), originally a repurposed building. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government shifted the secretariat and CM’s office there in October 2013 on a “temporary” basis while Writers’ Building underwent restoration. It became the de facto administrative headquarters.

Restoration of Writers’ Building faced delays, so Nabanna remained the power center for over a decade.

Also Read | West Bengal Election Result 2026 highlights: BJP wins in 206 seats, TMC 80, Congress 2

Post-victory speculation on Headquarters

Following the BJP’s (“saffron”) victory, there is growing public and media curiosity about whether the new government, likely to be sworn in soon, possibly with Suvendu Adhikari as a key figure, will continue to operate from Nabanna in Howrah, a modern, fully functional building already equipped for government operations.

Alternatively, it may consider shifting back to the Writers’ Building, which holds symbolic significance as the traditional seat of power in Kolkata. Such a move would be seen by some as a clear break from the TMC era.

As of the latest reports, this remains speculation, with no official decision has been announced.

Practical factors, including logistics, ongoing works at Writers’, costs will expected to influence the choice alongside symbolism.