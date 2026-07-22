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  • /Nadda urges Parliament debate on paper leaks, accuses Opposition of politicising issue

Nadda urges Parliament debate on paper leaks, accuses Opposition of politicising issue

Addressing the ongoing controversy over alleged paper leaks, Nadda said the matter was too serious to be reduced to political point-scoring. Inviting the Opposition to decide the duration of the debate, Nadda said the government was willing to discuss the issue for as long as required.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Nadda urges Parliament debate on paper leaks, accuses Opposition of politicising issue

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