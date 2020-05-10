Nadia, a village in West Bengal under 365-days of lockdown

Nadia: Despite living in post-independent India, as many as 350 people of Jhorpada village of Dattapulia in West Bengal's Nadia district still live a life of dependency. On one hand, there are tortured by Bangladeshi criminals while on the other hand, the footsteps of approaching BSF soldiers scares them into retreating into their huts. These people have no way to get out.

For the people living in this "No man's land", there is no meaning of freedom and no joy of Puja festivals. Simply put, for them the lockdown is imposed all year around.

They are unaware of the goings on of the outside world and neither do they have any interest as it holds no meaning for them. They see the news on television, and that is their only source of information gathering. These people are allowed to leave the house at a fixed time of the day and are under curfew at other times.

Now, that a lockdown has been imposed all over the country it does not affect them much as they have been living sucha life for a long time. But the rules of lockdown have been applied to their lives as well and they are not allowed to leave their homes at all.

The Ichhamati river flows right in the middle of the Jhorpada village, and across the river there is another village on the Bangladesh side. The lockdown rules have been applied there as well.

Although relief material is being sent to the people living in Jhorpada area from the state government, but there is uncertainty for the people of the Bangladesh's side as they have not yet received any relief materials. They allege that the relief material has been robbed by the local leaders.

While the MLA of Jhorpada, Sameer Kumar Poddar himself brings the relief material to the village, much to the happiness to the people.