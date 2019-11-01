Naga settlement issue: Government rejects rumours circulating on social media

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday rejected the rumours circulating in social media regarding the final Naga settlement issue, stating that before arriving at any settlement with Naga groups, all stakeholders will be taken into consideration. It also issued an official clarification on the Naga settlement issue.

"It has come to notice of the Government that lots of rumours and misinformation is being spread in media including social media that final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon. This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country," the statement said.

It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including States of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration, the statement said, adding "No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information."

The talks between the Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) concluded on Thursday, amid indications that the two sides have broadly resolved all issues, including demand for a separate flag and constitution.

Meanwhile, a formal announcement in this regard is yet to be made by the Centre, which is keen on taking state governments of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on board.

Notably, the three states have expressed apprehension over the talks seeking the protection of their territorial integrity.

