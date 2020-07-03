हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagaland dog meat

Nagaland bans sale of dog meat after outcry on social media

The decision comes in the wake of the image of dogs being sold at Dimapur markets surfaced online on social media, causing an outcry.

Nagaland bans sale of dog meat after outcry on social media

Kohima: Nagaland`s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Friday declared that the state government has decided to ban the commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of the meat, both cooked and uncooked.

"The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State`s Cabinet", Toy wrote in a tweet, tagging BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The decision comes in the wake of the image of dogs being sold at Dimapur markets surfaced online on social media, causing an outcry.

