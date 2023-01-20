Nagaland Board Exam 2023: NBSE Class 10th 12th date sheet RELEASED on nbsenl.edu.in- Direct link to download here

Nagaland Board Exam 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 as per reports. The NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin on March 10, 2023 and March 9, 2023, respectively. The board test schedule is available on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. The exams for NBSE Class 10 will be held from March 10, 2023 to March 22, 2023. The Class 10 Board will start with Science and end with the sixth topic. The Class 12 Exam will commence on March 9, 2023 and will conclude on March 31, 2023. Students should keep in mind that the NBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 will start with English and end with Vocational Subject.

Nagaland Board Exams 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to 'Exams' and click on

Step 3. A new page will open, click on the respective class 10, 12 date sheet to download

Step 4. A PDF of the time table will open on the screen

Step 5. Downloand take a printout of the same for future reference

The majority of the papers will be administered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Candidates can view the whole date sheet, including time, subjects, and so forth, on the website.