Nagaland bypoll: Around 60 pc voter turnout recorded in Koridang Assembly seat till 1 pm

KOHIMA: Nearly 60 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district till 1 P.M. on Thursday, officials said. With the deployment of a large number of state and central forces, security has been significantly tightened across the entire Assembly constituency following pre-poll violence on April 5 and 6, in which one person died, several others were injured, and a few vehicles were damaged.

Voting, which commenced at 7 A.M. across all 30 polling stations, has so far remained peaceful, an election official said. Polling will continue till 4 P.M. without any break and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

A total of 22,390 eligible voters, including 11,013 women, will decide the electoral fate of six candidates. In view of the recent violence, the district administration has imposed a night curfew in four villages under the Assembly segment following pre-poll clashes that claimed one life and left several others injured two days ago.

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Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung, Ajit Kumar Verma, has also ordered the complete sealing of the inter-state border between Mokokchung district and Assam from April 7 until 6 P.M. on April 9.

These measures have been taken to curb any unauthorised movement, prevent the distribution of inducements, and check attempts at intimidation or other disruptive activities during the electoral process.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness at the age of 75.

The BJP, a constituent of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), has fielded Daochier I. Imchen, son of the late legislator, as the consensus candidate of the alliance.

Other prominent candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP) and T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress.

Three Independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang Kichu, and Major Toshikaba (Retd) -- are also in the fray, making the contest more competitive.

Congress candidate Chalukumba Ao has contested the seat three times earlier (2013, 2018, and 2023) but was unsuccessful on each occasion, while Major Toshikaba (Retd) had narrowly lost the 2023 election as a candidate of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

A seasoned politician, the late Imchen had an illustrious electoral career, having been elected to the Nagaland Assembly five times -- first as an Independent in 2003, then on NPF tickets in 2008, 2013, and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.

The Koridang Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. According to a police official, at least one person was killed, several others were injured, multiple vehicles were damaged, and 16 individuals were detained in connection with poll-related violence.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from different locations, prompting authorities to impose a night curfew in villages under the constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the bye-election is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.