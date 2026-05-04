Nagaland bypolls 2026: Counting of votes underway in Nagaland bypoll amid multi-layer security

Kohima: The counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly constituency bypoll in Nagaland, for which the election was held on April 9, commenced at 8 a.m. on Monday under multi-layer security arrangements, officials said. Election officials said that, as per the Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots were being counted first, followed by votes stored in the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), and there will be three rounds of counting at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner's office.

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With the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with state security personnel, a multi-layered security arrangement, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control measures have been put in place at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner's office.

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A senior election official said that all necessary preparations have been undertaken to ensure smooth and transparent counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly Constituency by-election.

The by-election held on April 9 was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 82.21 per cent out of a total electorate of 22,390 voters on April 9, with electors casting their votes across 30 polling stations.

The election official said that the highly secured counting centre has been fully prepared with a structured layout, including designated tables for counting personnel, observers, and agents of contesting candidates to ensure a smooth, transparent, and orderly process.

Multiple CCTV cameras have been installed to closely monitor every stage of the counting process.

In view of the election-related violence reported on April 5 and 6, which resulted in one fatality, several injuries, and damage to vehicles, a robust multi-tier security arrangement has been deployed in and around the counting centre to prevent any untoward incidents.

Following Election Commission instructions, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), currently stored in strong rooms under round-the-clock security, will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised agents prior to the commencement of counting on Monday morning.

A total of six candidates are contesting the by-election. The BJP, a constituent of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), has fielded Daochier I. Imchen, son of the late legislator Imkong L. Imchen, as the consensus candidate of the multi-party alliance.

Other prominent candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People's Party (NPP) and T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress.

Three Independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang Kichu, and Major Toshikaba (Retd) -- are also in the fray, making the contest competitive.

The results are expected to be declared by Monday afternoon.