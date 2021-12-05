Nagaland civilian killing: Army orders Court of Inquiry, Amit Shah expresses anguish

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the "unfortunate" killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and promised action based on the findings of the probe.

Police in Nagaland's capital Kohima said at least 11 civilians were killed by security forces and that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of ''mistaken identity''. Army officials said the operation in the district that borders Myanmar was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Army said in a statement.

It said the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to his injuries. Official sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed anguish over the reported killings in Nagaland`s Mon district by security forces.

Conveying his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the "unfortunate incident", Shah said that a high-level SIT constituted by the state government to probe into the matter will ensure that justice is brought to bereaved families.

"Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland`s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted this morning.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has also ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

"The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections", Rio tweeted today.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

