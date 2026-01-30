Advertisement
Nagaland Dzukou valley wildfire enters 3rd Day, hits Manipur's Mount Esii

A massive fire in Dzukou Valley's forests and grasslands on the Nagaland-Manipur border on January 26, raging into its third day and advancing toward Manipur's highest peak, Mount Esii.

Nagaland Dzukou valley wildfire enters 3rd Day, hits Manipur's Mount Esii

A massive wildfire in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley has raged for nearly three days, now advancing toward Manipur's tallest peak, Mount Esii.

Locals and officials reported it a day or two after it was first spotted on January 26.

The wildfire ignited in Dzukou Valley's dense forests and grasslands along the Nagaland-Manipur border, spreading rapidly due to dry conditions and strong winds.

The popular trekking spot is famed for its seasonal wildflowers, rolling green hills, and rare Dzukou lilies.

Volunteers and local officials struggle to contain the blaze, with police, state fire services, and NDRF teams now deployed for support.
SDRF teams work on the ground to shield nearby communities and forests from the flames.

Around 30 trekkers got trapped in Dzukou Valley as flames closed in but were safely rescued by personnel on Wednesday.

Local volunteers from SAYO and SAPO, along with district officials, supported rescue and firefighting efforts. All trekking is now stopped from Jakhama and Viswema entry points, and Manipur's Senapati district has warned tourists and pilgrims to stay away until the fire is under control, according to a report by CNBCTV18.

Some locals suspect arson by troublemakers since the fire started on a slope, not the typical base where trekkers gather, unlike the major blaze there just a month ago in December. Dry winter conditions, grassy meadows, wildflowers, and careless hikers often trigger these frequent fires in the valley.


 

