Nagaland Election 2023: 'State Suffers From Want of Good Roads, Electricity, Water Supply, Jobs', Says Congress

Kohima: The Congress alleged 'tall claims' of the BJP on the development of Nagaland were starkly different from the 'ground reality' as the northeastern state still suffers from want of good roads, proper electricity and water supply, besides massive unemployment. AICC media coordinator Mahima Singh claimed that the BJP was trying to 'fool' the people of the state to cling to power with the NDPP. "While Dimapur and Kohima, the state's two major cities, face erratic power and water supply and bad roads, the situation is worse in other parts of the state... Youths don't have jobs," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Singh asserted the Congress will not stop raising questions in favour of welfare of the people.

She alleged that the BJP-NDPP's tendency to cling to power is leading to electoral violence in several constituencies and small villages. Singh said the Congress has given a representation to the DGP through the Dimapur Commissioner of Police in this regard.

She called upon people of Nagaland to stay united and away from violence to "throw away money and muscle power" in this election.

Singh said that it is time for a party that has ruled the state for 20 years, yet 'does not have a report card' is voted out of power. She said senior Congress leaders will visit the poll-bound state, including Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

Election to the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.