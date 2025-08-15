Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away; PM Modi Expresses Grief
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has reportedly died.
Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts… pic.twitter.com/E1VXtsKul3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025
(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited. Stay updated with Zee News for more updates)
