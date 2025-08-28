Nagaland Lottery Result Today 28-08-2025: Dear Mahanadi, Dancer, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 pm, 8 PM Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 28-08-2025 Thursday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery results for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm will be updated here on a daily basis. Check the winning numbers of today’s draw and follow Zee News English for timely updates. In India, lotteries are legally allowed in 13 states. The results for Nagaland State’s "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DANCER EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" (8 PM) draws will be declared today. These states where lottery is legal include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The bumper first prize across all three draws is Rs 1 Crore.

Nagaland Lottery 28-08-2025 Thursday Prize Distribution

- 1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Result 28-08-2025 Thursday

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED

Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED

(Disclaimer: Lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The details provided here are for informational purposes only. Zee News neither promotes nor encourages lottery participation.)