Nagaland Lottery Result Today 28-08-2025: Dear Mahanadi, Dancer, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 pm, 8 PM Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
The Nagaland State Lottery results for 28-08-2025 will be declared for three draws – Dear Mahanadi Morning (1 PM), Dear Dancer Evening (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper Night (8 PM). First prize winners receive Rs 1 Crore. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 28-08-2025 Thursday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery results for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm will be updated here on a daily basis. Check the winning numbers of today’s draw and follow Zee News English for timely updates. In India, lotteries are legally allowed in 13 states. The results for Nagaland State’s "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DANCER EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" (8 PM) draws will be declared today. These states where lottery is legal include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The bumper first prize across all three draws is Rs 1 Crore.
Nagaland Lottery 28-08-2025 Thursday Prize Distribution
- 1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Result 28-08-2025 Thursday
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED
Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED
Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE DECLARED
(Disclaimer: Lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The details provided here are for informational purposes only. Zee News neither promotes nor encourages lottery participation.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv