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  • /Rebel UBT MP confirms switch to Shinde Sena, says distrust and remarks led to his decision

Rebel UBT MP confirms switch to Shinde Sena, says distrust and remarks led to his decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Rebel UBT MP confirms switch to Shinde Sena, says distrust and remarks led to his decision
Image Credit: ANI/IANS. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rebel UBT MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

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