/Rebel UBT MP confirms switch to Shinde Sena, says distrust and remarks led to his decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar has confirmed his switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He said he remains committed to the ideology of Shiv Sena and does not see his move as leaving the party's principles. Ashtikar added that he is not upset with Uddhav Thackeray, but growing distrust and harsh remarks influenced his decision.
Ashtikar said he had not changed his ideology and would continue to follow the principles of Shiv Sena. He urged supporters not to worry and appealed to party leaders and workers to avoid using harsh or unconstitutional language while expressing their anger.
Addressing supporters, Ashtikar said he has remained committed to the party's ideals and assured them that he would continue to do so in the future.
Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar said, "I have not gone anywhere. I was in Shiv Sena and I am still in Shiv Sena. I have never left my ideology and I will not leave it in the future either. I was in Shiv Sena and I will remain in Shiv Sena. Brothers, do not worry, I will not abandon my ideology."
"But I want to say that some people, in anger, are using unconstitutional language. I humbly request with folded hands, please do not speak such language. Express your anger in a constitutional manner. If I have made any mistake, then you should definitely be angry, but do not speak unconstitutionally. Because once a person's heart is broken, it does not easily get repaired again. Words are more powerful than weapons. Once something is said, it cannot be taken back or compensated for," IANS quoted him as saying.
Nanded, Maharashtra: Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar says, "I have not gone anywhere. I was in Shiv Sena and I am still in Shiv Sena. I have never left my ideology and I will not leave it in the future either. I was in Shiv Sena and I will remain in Shiv Sena.… pic.twitter.com/IJDJODfeDu — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Ashtikar said that until June 18, he had no plans to leave the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. However, he felt there was no point in staying after criticism against him crossed a limit and distrust continued to grow.
He also made it clear that he does not hold any personal grudge against Uddhav Thackeray.
"There are many kinds of discussions going on. First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray gave me a lot of love. Apart from that, Sanjay Raut and others have the right to say what they want; they are our elders and guardians. But at the same time, I would like to say one thing: until the 18th, I had not gone anywhere. However, when the limits of what was being said were crossed and so much distrust was expressed, I felt there was no point in staying any longer," he said.
Nanded, Maharashtra: Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar says, "... There are many kinds of discussions going on. First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray gave me a lot of love. Apart from that, Sanjay Raut and… pic.twitter.com/arJa15M9pM — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Ashtikar said another important reason behind his decision was the challenge of working for people while staying out of power. He said voters had elected him with high expectations, and he wanted to fulfill those expectations effectively.
"And all of you know that it is difficult to work without being in power. The people elected me with great hopes and expectations. Therefore, that is also a major reason behind the next step I have decided to take," he added.
Ashtikar's switch is being seen as another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). His move is expected to strengthen the Eknath Shinde faction and could further reshape the political landscape in Maharashtra.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) rebellion row started after six of its nine newly elected Lok Sabha MPs suddenly revolted, skipping crucial party meetings to attempt a merge with Shinde's rival faction.
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