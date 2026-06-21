/Rebel UBT MP confirms switch to Shinde Sena, says distrust and remarks led to his decision

"There are many kinds of discussions going on. First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray gave me a lot of love. Apart from that, Sanjay Raut and others have the right to say what they want; they are our elders and guardians. But at the same time, I would like to say one thing: until the 18th, I had not gone anywhere. However, when the limits of what was being said were crossed and so much distrust was expressed, I felt there was no point in staying any longer," he said.