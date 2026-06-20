/Nagpur NEET aspirant gets Abu Dhabi as center for June 21 re-exam; NTA rectifies error

The family of a NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur has raised serious concerns after the National Testing Agency (NTA) allotted an exam centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the re-examination scheduled on June 21.
Abdullah Mohammad Talib, a candidate from Maharashtra, was shocked to discover that his admit card, downloaded at around 4 pm on Thursday, mentioned a school in Abu Dhabi as his designated test centre.
His father, Mohammad Talib, expressed disbelief over the allocation, stating that the family had not opted for any international centre.“We had given three districts as our options. We were really shocked when we saw Abu Dhabi on the admit card,” Mohammad Talib said.
#WATCH | Nagpur, Mahrashtra: Family of a NEET aspirant, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, claims that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as his exam center for NEET-UG re-exam scheduled to be held on 21st June.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026
His father, Mohammad Talib, says, "...After the admit card was downloaded… pic.twitter.com/EmFqhIFVRK
“We immediately dialled the helpline. They asked us to send an email. After sending the mail, we received a call assuring us that a fresh admit card would be issued by 4 pm on Saturday.”
The family is now urgently demanding that Abdullah be allotted a centre in Nagpur, citing the extremely short notice and the practical impossibility of travelling abroad at such short notice.
According to his father, the unexpected allotment has severely affected Abdullah mentally. “He cried a lot yesterday and said he did not even want to write the exam. His mother somehow managed to convince him. If he feels mentally prepared, he will appear, but right now, he is in shock. There is no time to go to any other district, let alone another country,” the father added.
The incident has once again highlighted serious logistical lapses by the NTA in managing the NEET-UG re-examination process. Thousands of students across the country are appearing for the re-test following earlier controversies and court directions.
As of Friday evening, the family was awaiting the promised revised admit card.
Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra Education Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed criticised the incident, calling it a serious lapse by the testing agency and urging NTA to immediately rectify the error by allotting the student a centre in Nagpur or a nearby city. The episode has raised fresh concerns over the functioning of the NTA amid ongoing scrutiny of examination management issues.
The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to take place on June 21 for more than 22 lakh candidates after allegations of question paper leaks emerged following the original examination held on May 3.
Although the NTA has put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.
(with agencies input)
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