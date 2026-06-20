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  • /Nagpur NEET aspirant gets Abu Dhabi as center for June 21 re-exam; NTA rectifies error

Nagpur NEET aspirant gets Abu Dhabi as center for June 21 re-exam; NTA rectifies error

The NEET-UG exam will be conducted on June 21 for more than 22 lakh candidates after allegations of question paper leaks emerged following the original examination held on May 3.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Nagpur NEET aspirant gets Abu Dhabi as center for June 21 re-exam; NTA rectifies error
Image Credit: ANI

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