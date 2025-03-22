Nagpur Violence: 14 More Held As Police Action Continues; Key Accused Alleges Political Malice — Updates

Nagpur Violence: Fresh details have surfaced in connection with the recent violence outbreak, where authorities on Friday apprehended 14 individuals, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 105. Among those detained are 10 juveniles, underscoring the gravity of the unrest that has gripped the city. The police have also registered three additional First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the incidents, according to news agency IANS.

The turmoil began on March 17, when rumours spread that a sheet bearing a "verse from the Quran" had been burned during a demonstration led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Faheem Khan, the principal accused in the recent Nagpur riots, was apprehended on March 18 and has since filed a bail plea, alleging that his arrest is the result of a political conspiracy.

Nagpur Violence: Top Updates

1. Khan has been accused of inciting the crowd and provoking unrest. The riots, which have shaken the city, saw Faheem Khan, identified as the mastermind, taken into custody and subsequently remanded to police detention. His bail plea is expected to be taken up for hearing soon.

2. On Friday, Khan approached the High Court, seeking bail on the grounds that his arrest was politically motivated. He contends that his name has been unfairly implicated in the case as an act of political vendetta.

3. On March 19, Faheem Khan, the city president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was taken into custody, just two days after the riots and incidents of arson that shook Nagpur.

4. Initially placed under police remand, his detention was extended to judicial custody on Friday due to concerns over his deteriorating health. The authorities have indicated their intention to seek his custody again at a later stage.

5. The protest, which called for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, ignited widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of Nagpur.

6. Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal confirmed the arrests, stating, "Fourteen accused have been apprehended from various parts of the city in connection with the riots. Additionally, three new FIRs have been filed," as quoted by IANS. He added that the decision to lift the curfew in certain areas would be determined following a high-level review meeting.

7. Commissioner Singhal convened a gathering at the Police Bhawan in Civil Lines to assess the situation. Singal announced that the curfew was partially lifted in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station limits from 2 p.m. on Thursday (March 20, 2025) over public convenience and law-and-order considerations. In Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, and Imambada, curfew was relaxed for two hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to allow residents to purchase essential supplies.

8, The violence left 33 police personnel injured, including three officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank. Notably, a case of treason has been lodged against the primary accused, Faheem Khan.

9. In an earlier development, a local court in Nagpur remanded 17 individuals arrested in connection with the violence to police custody until Saturday (March 22). The court, while granting the remand, emphasised the severity of the offences and the compelling evidence presented against the accused.

(With IANS Inputs)