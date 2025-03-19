Nagpur Violence: 54 Arrested, Minister Says ‘Police Fear Will Be Shown’

Maharashtra Police have arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, while efforts are underway to trace the mastermind, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday. He further added that attacks on police personnel would be met with strict action.

"Fifty-four people have been arrested in connection with Nagpur violence. They dared to attack policemen. We will show what is meant by police fear. They will not be spared," Kadam told reporters.

The minister assured that police morale would not be affected and said instructions had been given to take the strictest action. "Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," he added, warning of consequences for those spreading misleading videos on social media.

The violence erupted on Monday night, leaving 33 police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, injured. Mobs vandalized vehicles, hurled petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacked houses.

Preliminary investigations suggest the unrest was triggered by rumors that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

An FIR also mentions that some rioters allegedly molested a woman constable and attempted to disrobe her during the chaos.