Nagpur Violence: 'Chhava' Sparked Anger Against Aurangzeb, Says Fadnavis; Sena (UBT) Leader Hits Back

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asserted that the violence that erupted in Nagpur seems like a "well-planned attack". He Highlighted that rumours about religious items being burned were spread, leading to protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the state's winter capital.

"In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt...It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

Amid rising tensions over the Nagpur violence, Fadnavis linked the public's anger toward Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and urged people to preserve peace.

"The Chhava movie has ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," the Maharashtra CM said.

Opposition Rection On Fadnavis's Remark

Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted Maharashtra's Mahayuti government over the Nagpur voilance.

She criticized the handling of the situation and said, "The incapable Rane dynast mantri is not responsible, the CMs instigating statements not responsible, Navneet Rana’s comments not responsible. Who is being held responsible for the riots of Nagpur?"

Reacting to Fadnavis's remark on the movie Chhava, she shared a post on X and said, "A movie that celebrated the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. What a fall!"

A curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita following the violence that escalated tensions in the city. According to an official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, and Nandanvan.

