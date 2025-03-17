Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening following rumours that a religious book had been burnt. Protesters clashed with the police, leading to stone-pelting and arson. In response, security forces used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Officials reported that four people were injured in the unrest.

The tensions started after a right-wing group staged a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The situation escalated when rumours spread about the desecration of a religious book, triggering violent confrontations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens to maintain peace, assuring that police were actively managing the situation. "Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," he said. He urged citizens to cooperate with authorities. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he was in constant contact with the police.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also called for calm. "Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads," he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal blamed the state government for the violence. "Tensions in the city, stone pelting, and arson is the utter failure of the home department. In the last few days, state ministers have been deliberately making provocative speeches to incite violence. It looks like those efforts have found success in Nagpur," he said.

Sapkal urged citizens to maintain peace. "Nagpur is known for its communal harmony and brotherhood. I appeal to people to foil attempts to create tensions and maintain peace," he said.

He also accused the government of using communal tensions to divert attention from key issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides. "Ministers are trying to fuel communal tensions instead of addressing real problems," he added.

Police remain on high alert as the situation is being monitored closely.