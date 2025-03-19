Nagpur Violence: Curfew Continues In Sensitive Areas; Woman Cop Molested, Says FIR — Top Points

Nagpur Violence: Fresh details have surfaced from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, where a curfew continued on the second day in many sensitive areas, a senior official said on Wednesday.

An FIR registered at the Ganeshpeth Police Station revealed that an on-duty woman police officer was allegedly molested by one of the rioters who was present during the violence. After the Nagpur violence, action was taken on 800 social media handles, and posts related to violence went viral.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon. Another official said that more than 2,000 armed police personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas, according to news agency PTI. Similarly, the QRT (quick response team) and RCP (riot control police) are conducting patrolling led by a DCP-rank officer, he said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Nagpur Violence: Here Are Top Points

1. A curfew, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, was subsequently imposed in sensitive areas in the city.

2. On Nagpur violence, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far," as quoted by ANI.

3. Amid the clamour for the demolition of Aurangzeb’s grave, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying that it nowadays considers the Mughal emperor more important than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

4. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule was based on religion, and it was about taking everyone along. This idea was not acceptable to the BJP earlier and is not acceptable even now. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were never symbols of the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the BJP. Now they are saying 'Jai Shivaji' and 'Jai Sambhaji' as per convenience. Therefore, Aurangzeb is BJP’s new Shivaji," said Shiv Sena (UBT) in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial.

5. According to a press release of the city police, the curfew is now in force in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shant Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar police stations.

6. During the curfew, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the respective areas would take calls about vehicular movements on the streets, the release said.

7. A senior official said 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence on Monday night. About 50 persons have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.