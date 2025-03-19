Nagpur Violence: One Was To Board Train, Other Went To Buy Milk, Families Of Victims Wonder How They Landed In Hospital

Nagpur Violence: Relatives of individuals from violence-hit areas in Nagpur are struggling to understand how their family members ended up in hospitals and are now battling for their lives. Imran Ansari, a resident of Bade Nawaz Nagar, is in shock over the critical condition of his elder brother, Irfan Ansari.

Irfan, a welder by profession, left home around 11 pm on Monday, intending to board a 1 am train to Itarsi from the Nagpur railway station, an area that was heavily affected by violence, triggered by VHP’s protest for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The family received a call from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH), informing them that Irfan had been admitted following an accident.

Imran told PTI on Tuesday that his brother suffered severe head wounds, and a fractured leg, and is currently in the ICU, receiving oxygen. Despite the severity of the situation, the family has yet to file a police complaint as they remain focused on Irfan's treatment and remain unaware of what transpired during his journey to the station.

In a similar case, 17-year-old Raza Younas Khan, a 12th-grade commerce student, is fighting for his life at a private hospital. Khan, a resident of Guard Line near Mominpura, was sent by his mother around 10:30 pm to buy milk and curd for the morning sehri. She later received a call at around 11:30 pm from IGGMCH, informing her that her son had been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

His mother told PTI that her son had gone to purchase milk at nearby Hansapuri, also affected by violence. She received a phone call at around 11.30 am from IGGMCH that Khan was admitted to the hospital.

Khan was subsequently transferred to a private hospital, where he remains on a ventilator. His family is also unaware of the violent situation in their locality and is at a loss as to how their son sustained such serious injuries. She said a Lakadganj police station official recorded his statement.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a VHP's agitation seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.