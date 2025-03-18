Nagpur Violence Update: Curfew Imposed Under Section 163, Over 20 People Detained - Key Points

Violence broke out in central Nagpur on Monday evening following rumours that a religious book had been burned. Protesters clashed with police, resulting in stone-pelting and arson. In response, security forces deployed tear gas and used baton charges to disperse the crowd. The unrest began after a right-wing group staged a protest calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Tensions quickly escalated, with miscreants damaging property and setting vehicles on fire which resulted in the situation being out of control.

Here are the top updates on the Nagpur violence:

- An official Maharashtra police notification stated that a curfew had been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to heightened tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb.

- The curfew has been imposed in several police station limits, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

- Violence broke out in Nagpur's Hansapuri area as unidentified individuals vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and threw stones. This unrest followed an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area, which had already escalated tensions in the city, according to reports.

- The Nagpur Police have issued prohibitory orders in the city and detained over 20 individuals. An FIR is being registered, and the police have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate.

- Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and video clips to identify the culprits.

- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens to maintain peace, assuring that police were actively managing the situation. "Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," he said.

- Maharashtra BJP chief and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also urged residents to maintain peace and avoid rumours after violent clashes erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area.

- Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal assured the residents of Nagpur that the violence is under control and that the situation is now peaceful. Section 144 has been imposed in the area, and the police have directed people not to step out unnecessarily.

(With ANI inputs)