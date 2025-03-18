Nagpur Violence: What Caused Flares In Mahal, Bhaldarpura, Hansapuri?

Tensions flared in Nagpur on March 17, leading to violent clashes, vandalism, and arson in multiple areas of the city. The unrest began with a protest and escalated into a large-scale confrontation between two groups, prompting police intervention and prohibitory orders. Political leaders have appealed for peace with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issuing strict warning against rioters. Nagpur is home to BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and thus the eyes will be on the government action to maintain peace.

Protest Over Aurangzeb’s Grave

According to official orders, around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The protesters chanted slogans and displayed a green cloth filled with cow dung cakes as a symbolic gesture. While Hindu organisations have been protesting against the Mughal emperor's grave, the Muslim community has been in the support, thus escalating the tension in the area.

Tensions in Bhaldarpura

Later in the evening, around 7:30 pm, a separate group of 80 to 100 people assembled in Bhaldarpura, further escalating tensions. The gathering disrupted law and order, causing distress among residents and affecting road movement in the area.

Arson in Mahal

The situation took a violent turn in Mahal, where a mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson. Several police personnel sustained injuries, and multiple vehicles and homes were damaged in the unrest.

Hansapuri Violence

As tensions spread, fresh violence erupted in the Hansapuri area, where unidentified individuals attacked shops, torched vehicles, and threw stones. An eyewitness described the masked assailants carrying sharp weapons, stickers, and bottles as they vandalized properties and set fire to vehicles. Another local confirmed that 8 to 10 vehicles were burned in the chaos.

Police Action

In response, Nagpur Police imposed prohibitory orders across the city and detained over 20 individuals. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and video evidence to identify those responsible, and an FIR is being registered against the culprits. Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal assured residents that the situation was now under control.

"The situation is peaceful right now. A photo was burned, following which people gathered. We requested them to disperse, and we even took action in this regard. They had even come to my office to meet me. They were told that an FIR had been lodged based on the names they mentioned, and action would be taken against them," he said.

He further said, "This incident occurred around 8-8:30 pm. Not many vehicles have been torched. We are assessing the damage. Two vehicles have been torched, and stone pelting has occurred. Police are conducting combing operations, and those involved are being identified and arrested. We have imposed Section 144, and everyone has been instructed not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their own hands. Do not believe in rumours. Except for this area, the entire city is peaceful."

Curfew Imposed

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.