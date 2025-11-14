Nagrota Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Devyani Rana Wins Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Seat

Nagrota Election Results 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, the candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured victory with a tally of 42,350 votes, by a margin of 24,647. Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India) candidate Harsh Dev Singh stood second with 17,703 votes and while the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate Shamim Begum stood third, receiving 10,872 votes.

Nagrota witnessed a head-to-head contest between the BJP and the National Conference (NC), with the latter fielding Shamim Begum. Nagrota seat of Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath. NC's Shamim Begum was in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum.

Reacting to her victory, newly-elected BJP MLA from Nagrota, Devyani Rana said, "I am fortunate that the manner in which Nagrota blessed Rana sahib (her father, late MLA Devender Singh Rana), they did their duty of being a family today too and blessed me. I will be thankful to them...When BJP contests elections, it does so to win. You can see the results here in Nagrota as well as in Bihar..."

