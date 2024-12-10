Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has stirred a political storm with his controversial remarks about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming statewide initiative, the Mahila Samvad Yatra.

The Yatra is part of a government effort to engage directly with women and review the progress of its 7-Resolves programme. However, Lalu Yadav’s comments have been widely criticized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] leaders for being derogatory and sexist.

Lalu Yadav's Controversial Statement

Speaking to the media, Lalu Yadav dismissed Nitish Kumar's initiative with a sexist remark, suggesting the Yatra's intent was to “ogle at women.” The RJD chief's statement, captured by news agency ANI, read: "Nain sekne ja rahe hain…”.

This remark has triggered a backlash from political leaders across party lines, who have called it an insult to women and Nitish Kumar.

BJP Leaders Condemn Lalu Yadav's Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasted no time in criticizing Lalu Yadav. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, “This shows his mindset. Such comments insult women and reflect a sick mentality.” Union Minister Giriraj Singh also expressed outrage, stating, “Only Lalu Prasad can make such shameful comments. His entire life has been mired in selfishness and controversy.” Singh’s response was marked by the exclamation, “Chhi! Chhi! Chhi!”

Deputy Chief Minister and former Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary joined the chorus of condemnation, calling Lalu Yadav's comments the product of a “sick mind.”

JD(U) Responds With Strong Criticism

The Janata Dal (United) also reacted sharply to Lalu Yadav's comments. Party leader Neeraj Kumar called the RJD chief’s remarks unwarranted, stating, “When Lalu Yadav was in jail, his body was confined in Hotwar Jail, but his mind remained imprisoned in the Charwaha Vidyalaya (a school for cattle grazers).”

Neeraj Kumar also asked Lalu Yadav to direct his critical gaze towards Congress instead of Nitish Kumar.

What Is Nitish Kumar’s ‘Mahila Samvad Yatra’?

Amidst the controversy, Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad Yatra remains a significant political and administrative initiative. Scheduled to begin on December 15, the statewide tour aims to connect with women across Bihar, understand their concerns, and assess the implementation of the government’s flagship 7-Resolves programme.